Don't worry about the Tropics for the next several days. They're forecast to remain quiet for at least the next week, if not longer.
But the reason why might cause you dry eyes, a couple sneezes and a couple days with a sore throat of congestion.
The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic because of Saharan Dust, which has swept off the coast of Africa and is headed east toward the United States coast. The dust is literal sand that's swept off Africa, gets into the air and then heads toward the United States – an annual occurrence.
The dust prohibits tropical development, so it is an asset to the Caribbean and United States mainland. It creates a dry air environment which is toxic for storms, limiting their development and halting their intensification, if they do develop.
But once the dust reaches the mainland, it comes with a cost.
For allergy sufferers, having the high levels of dust in the air could aggravate allergy symptoms. Those with sensitive allergies can experience shortness of breath, dry cough, crying eyes, sneezing or other symptoms while the dust is in the atmosphere, which should begin early next week and continue for several days afterward.
Those most sensitive are asked to check the air quality each day and make educated decisions about when to and not to go outdoors.
Those who are on daily antihistamines are asked to try their best to not skip doses in the coming days to avoid flareups.
