The Atlantic is trying to get tropically active in late-July with the National Hurricane Center identifying 3 disturbances to watch.

But because of the presence of Saharan Dust in the atmosphere, none of the disturbances is expected to develop, nor become a problem for Southeast Louisiana.

The NHC says 3 areas all have a less than 20% chance to develop in the next 5 days as they chug westward towards the mainland.

Closest to the United States is disturbance No. 2, which is east of Florida and moving towards the mainland. That area is being given a 10% chance of tropical development over the next 7 days as it treks toward Florida, Georgia or possibly the Carolinas.

The second disturbance is disturbance No. 1, which is in the southwestern Caribbean Sea moving westward north off the shore of South America. That disturbance was once given a 40% chance to develop, but has since weakened and now is given just a 10% chance to develop as it rides an area of high pressure and continues to move west.

The third disturbance is off the African coast and is moving west-northwest – still more than 2 weeks away from land. That system is given a 20% chance to develop in the next week.

The reason all of these systems are struggling is Saharan Dust, which is heavily in the atmosphere from the African Coast. The dust comes annually over the summer and while it causes problems for allergy sufferers, it is good for the tropics because it limits tropical development in disturbances that form.

That dust is expected to remain in the atmosphere for the next several days.

