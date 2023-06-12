Covenant Christian Academy will have a new football coach this year, but he is not new to the area.
Jesse Turner, an Ellender graduate who served as coach of the Patriots for the last three years, made the switch to Covenant Christian in the offseason.
He said leaving his alma mater for Covenant Christian was not an easy decision.
“But just looking at everything, the trajectory of my future and just looking at the things that Covenant Christian is trying to build, it kind of matched my vision,” Turner said.
Turner said there is excitement at Covenant Christian as the team works through the offseason.
“The kids are buying in,” Turner said. “The community is buying in, so it’s been great.”
During the spring, Turner put his team through drills and was happy with what he saw as they improved.
“Even though they had some tough days … the kids fought through, and they finished every day,” he said.
Covenant Christian finished 4-6 a season ago with wins against Houma Christian, Highland Baptist and Centerville and a forfeit win against Morgan City. The squad lost in the first round of the Division IV playoffs to Sacred Heart, 32-8.
Turner said the squad had few seniors last year and only has a few this year, so while they do have experience returning, they are young.
This year’s team will feature a spread offense and a 4-2-5 formation on defense.
The squad began 7v7 play last week at Terrebonne High’s summer league, and Turner said he was happy with what he saw.
“Obviously, there’s some mistakes that we made,” he said. “Obviously there’s a lot of room that we can grow.”
However, he said that’s not uncommon to see those miscues in the first 7v7.
Turner was pleased the team made corrections immediately instead of needing a few plays to adjust to the coaching.
Among players of note for this year’s squad are wide receiver/safety Carsen Hebert and wide receiver Bailey Streams. Two sets of brothers also are players of note: wide receiver/linebacker Peyton Trosclair and backup quarterback/wide receiver Owen Trosclair and Jaden Carter and Jahari Carter, who each will play wide receiver and defensive back. The Carters transferred from Ellender where Jaden Carter was a second-team all-district football player a year ago.
This summer, Turner said his team will be working on improving their strength in the weight room, especially his linemen, while he wants to see the team become more explosive.
“What I like to see is playmakers, so we can’t be playmakers if we aren’t explosive,” he said.
Team bonding activities also are planned.
