Sonic Drive-In recently donated money to two Lafourche Parish schools.

The local fast food chain announced its dedicated to getting teachers and students the classroom supplies they need for the new school year. As part of that initiative, the SONIC Foundation donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

The $1 million donation is part of the SONIC Drive-In brand's ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative.

As part of the initiative, two local schools received funding.

In Lockport, Ms. Howard at the Career Magnet Center received a donation of $250 for the project 'Cosmetology in Color' for students in grades 9-12.

In Raceland, Ms. Cheramie at Raceland Lower Elementary School received a donation of $422 for the project 'New Classroom Rug' for grades Pre-K-2.

"SONIC's dedication to supporting education through our Limeades for Learning program is a core pillar of our business and the transition into a new school year is a crucial window in setting students and teachers up for success," said Kim Lewis, Vice President of Brand Experience for SONIC. "We're grateful to all the SONIC guests who joined us this month in our commitment to brighten the lives of educators, students and families across our SONIC communities by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose, or simply by enjoying their favorite SONIC drink."

Through the SONIC Limeades for Learning Initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support public education. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs in the United States to support public education.

