Thibodaux, LA – Get ready to uncork an unforgettable experience! The Settlement at Live Oak neighborhood is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, Uncorked, where residents and visitors will come together to celebrate the spirit of community, exquisite flavors, and sensational live music.
Date: September 14, 2023
Time: 6:00-9:00 pm
Location: Settlement at Live Oak Pavilion
Uncorked promises to be an enchanting gathering that captures the essence of the Live Oak neighborhood, renowned for its warmth, diversity, and vibrant atmosphere. The event will take place at the Pavilion at the Settlement at Live Oak, where attendees will be surrounded by the charming beauty of the neighborhood and its welcoming residents.
One of the main highlights of Uncorked is the assortment of food vendors who will showcase their culinary talents.
A Feast for the Senses
Wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike will revel in the wine tasting experience offered at the event. Uncorked will allow one to explore and savor exceptional wines in a relaxed atmosphere.
Adding a melodious rhythm to the event, the incredibly talented musician Chelsea Chaisson will be taking the stage with a chill acoustic set that will pair perfectly with the vibe of the entire event. Her soulful voice and captivating tunes will provide the perfect backdrop for attendees to unwind and immerse themselves in the joyful ambiance of Uncorked.
"Uncorked is more than just an event; it's a celebration of our community's spirit and unity. We are excited to welcome everyone to come together, enjoy fantastic food, savor exquisite wines, and groove to the enchanting music of Chelsea," says Renee Matamoros, Director of Marketing for Southern Lifestyle Development. "This event embodies the essence of the Settlement at Live Oak and its rich tapestry of cultures and experiences."
Uncorked is open to all ages and welcomes families, friends, and neighbors. With an array of activities and entertainment lined up, there's something for everyone! So mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable evening that encapsulates the heart and soul of the Settlement at Live Oak neighborhood.
For more information and to stay updated on the event details, please visit https://qrco.de/Uncorked2023.
About The Settlement at Live Oak Neighborhood:
When parks and an event pavilion are footsteps from your door, music fills the air, neighbors fill the streets, and everyone feels connected. The Settlement at Live Oak brings people together in a walkable community in the heart of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
One of the hallmark principles of Traditional Neighborhood Development, or TND, is to begin by creating a Master Plan. The Settlement at Live Oak is no different. Our Master Plan was developed with care to guide our growth and preserve our vision. That's how neighborhoods like ours maintain their distinctive charm and character for generations.
Media Contact:
Renee Matamoros
Director of Marketing for Southern Lifestyle Development rmatamoros@rrcoa.com
(337) 216-6566
