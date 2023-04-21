Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue has announced the apprehension of Xiuli Sun (A/F, 47) of Thibodaux, LA for engaging in Prostitution by Massage.
The operation was conducted after conducting a thorough investigation into potential suspicious activities, which was initiated in January 2023.
On Thursday, April 20th, 2023, Narcotics Investigators isolated the day for their undercover "Operation Full Service," which took place at a local Massage Parlor located in the 100 block of Talbot Avenue. Afterwards, an extensive evaluation was carried out, determining whether similar activities were taking place at another massage parlor in Morgan City, LA.
Joint investigations between the Thibodaux and Morgan City Police Departments were conducted, collaborating their findings for a solid conclusion.
As part of the investigation, it was discovered that the business was featured on various websites that are notorious for offering services related to prostitution, massages, and escorts.
Following a thorough review of all evidence gathered during the investigation, an undercover police officer executed a search warrant where additional evidence was obtained corroborating the illegal activity.U.S. Currency connected to this activity was located and seized.
Xiuli Sun has been taken into custody for engaging in prostitution by massage. The investigation of the massage parlor is still ongoing, and more arrests may be made. Xiuli Sun is currently awaiting the court's proceedings.
Moreover, the Morgan Police Department has conducted a similar operation in their locality concerning the massage parlor. For further details about their findings, kindly approach the Morgan City Police Department.
Chief Zeringue expresses gratitude towards all the agencies that have contributed and are continually working together in this investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.