Contractor James Construction is making steady progress in building a T-Wall in the South Lafourche Levee System in Golden Meadow where the Elevated LA 1 Highway will cross over the levee.
The work on the levee will be done before the 2023 Hurricane Season begins on June 1st, providing a strengthened levee segment of approximately 300 feet in length. The T-Wall was designed with by a team of civil engineers from state and federal agencies in connection with HNTB Corporation’s Engineering Design Team, which won the contract for designing the entire 8.3 mile elevated highway project between Golden Meadow and Leeville.
The entire project’s construction is being monitored by the consulting engineering firm ECM Consultants, and further, an additional engineering firm of Linfield Hunter & Junius is specifically monitoring all T-Wall construction activity to ensure construction compliance with the LA DOTD/U.S.C.O.E. approved T-Wall construction plan.
The Contractor has driven all the steel 68’ sheet piles parallel with the levee, below where the concrete footings are to be constructed to support the T-Wall. The purpose of those steel sheet piles is to eliminate any permeability of water from the marsh side, to the inside of the levee, below the T-Wall.
The Contractor has begun driving the 97’ steel I-Beams on the outside faces of the steel sheet pile Wall, which will be used to support the Concrete T-Wall to be built.
Separate from the T-Wall site and close to Highway 3235 (4-lane highway) in Golden Meadow the contractor began driving the 18” & 30” Precast Concrete piles on Dec. 5th, the first day the contract time officially started.
The 18” Precast Concrete piles are located near Highway 3235 where the elevated highway will tie-in to Highway 3235. Currently the contractor has 20% of the total quantity of those piles driven. Larger 30” Precast Concrete Piles will be utilized throughout the 8.3 mile project.
Currently the Contractor has driven 2.2% of the total quantity of the 30” precast Concrete Piles, all in the burrow canal on the inside of the levee, where the elevated highway will pass as it slowly elevates to a 22 height to clear the top of the T-Wall, as it crosses over the levee.
In the delicate act of pouring concrete highway decking, the contractor performed their first concrete deck pour on January 30th in the tie-in area near Highway 3235.
These initial deck pours are 20’ long spans supported by the 18” precast Concrete Piles. Future deck slab pourings will be supported by precast concrete girders. Those spans will start a short distance from the highway’s tie-in with Highway 3235.
The Louisiana Highway One Coalition (LA 1 Coalition) would like to thank the South Lafourche Levee District for their multiple years of support of the project including attending years of planning meetings with LA DOTD and the U.S. Corps of Engineers on the T-Wall construction specifications, and also for generously allowing the construction contractor to haul T-Wall construction equipment and supplies to the site on the inside of the levee. Local land owner Apache Louisiana Minerals also generously granted a temporary right-of way for the haul road, and in a huge community civic contribution, granted the LA DOTD a perpetual servitude on miles of their land to construct the elevated highway.
Similar servitudes were provided by landowners ConocoPhillips and Lafourche Parish School Board and we thank these institutions for their civic contributions! The LA 1 Coalition also sends a major Thank You to the Greater Lafourche Port Commission and Lafourche Parish Government for their years of project support and for pledging significant funding to this 8.3 mile, $463M infrastructure project. Landowners and service companies and several oil & gas companies generously pledged funds alongside our state, parish and port government agencies. All of these pledges helped the project to demonstrate proven community buy-in to win our nation’s largest financial grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2019 in the amount of $143 million dollars.
This significant award by the federal government is a testimony to their wanting to leverage community investments from the all levels of government and our community. Finally, this project had the backing/advocacy efforts of our LA State Legislature, (4) Louisiana Governors, and our entire federal delegation in Washington, DC. We send a huge thank you to our elected officials, Democrats and Republicans, for their individual and group contributions!
The completion of the Phase II of the LA 1 Improvement Project (Golden Meadow to Leeville) is scheduled for 2027 according to the contract timeline.
A huge community benefit to the opening of the elevated highway in 2027 will be less reliance on old LA 1 for travelers, especially when the South Lafourche Levee District needs to close the floodgate crossing old LA 1 near the lock in Golden Meadow to prevent storm surge from entering the levee protection system. Travelers will then be able to use a much safer, resilient transportation investment to access Leeville, Port Fourchon, and LA 1 to Grand Isle.
Stay tuned for more updates on the LA 1 Improvement Project in the coming months.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.