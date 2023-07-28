Vandebilt Catholic defense has made strides in offseason

Vandebilt Catholic has made great strides on its defense this summer as the Terriers work towards their 2023 schedule.
Coach Tommy Minton said the defense is where he has seen the most progress this summer as the team added new coaches to that side of the ball. The experienced coaches are challenging the team.
“I really think we’re going to be a tougher defense, and we’re going to play four quarters a lot harder, which is always going to give you a chance,” Minton said.
The Terriers enter the 2023 season after finishing 5-7 a year ago but advanced to the second round of the Division II Select Playoffs. Vandebilt defeated Central Lafourche, Morgan City, Ellender and South Lafourche during the regular season. The squad received a forfeit victory against L.B. Landry in the first round of the playoffs before falling to De La Salle in the regional round.
Overall, Vandebilt has 18 starters returning from a year ago.
“It’s a mixed pot,” Minton said. “We’ve moved some kids around, but we’ve got a lot of experience back. … Like our quarterback, I wouldn’t consider him a returning starter, but he did start three games last year when our starter was hurt. So he’s got experience. So I feel good about our experience level. Our depth is decent. We want to try as stay as healthy as we can, but I feel like we do have some good numbers this year.”
Vandebilt will run a spread offense and a 3-4 defense.
This offseason, the Terriers have been working on improving their strength and conditioning under the direction of Patrick Labat of Terrebonne General Health System.
“It’s been a great summer,” Minton said. “I think the kids are in good shape. The kids have worked hard. We’ve gotten a lot stronger, a lot quicker, a lot faster, so we want to see how that carries over onto the field.”
Because Vandebilt Catholic didn’t hold spring practice, the Terriers are taking advantage of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association rule that will allow them to put on pads earlier in the fall, beginning Monday, for the first day of fall work.
Minton said Vandebilt installed a good chunk of its offense and defense during the summer.
“Now we’ll start Monday in pads, and we’ll be ready to roll,” he said.
Later in August, the Terriers will get their final tuneups at Terrebonne in a scrimmage on Aug. 17, and then Vandebilt will host its inaugural jamboree Aug. 25 where it will face New Iberia.
The Terriers will open their 2023 regular season at rival E.D. White in Thibodaux. They also will travel to face St. Charles, South Terrebonne, Assumption and South Lafourche. Home games will be against Central Lafourche, Belle Chasse, Lutcher, Morgan City and Ellender. The Terriers will compete in District 7-4A with Morgan City, Lutcher, South Terrebonne, Ellender, Assumption and South Lafourche.
