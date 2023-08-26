Vandebilt Catholic, Houma Christian win jamboree contests

HOUMA — Vandebilt Catholic and Houma Christian each won their contests at the Terrier Jamboree Friday.
Vandebilt defeated New Iberia 21-7, while Houma Christian topped North Iberville 29-6. In junior varsity action, New Iberia defeated Vandebilt 24-0.
Vandebilt-New Iberia (Varsity)
Vandebilt never trailed as it jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and extended its advantage to 21-0 on its first drive of the second half.
New Iberia scored on its final drive of the game, and then the Terriers ran out the clock.
Jaylon Coleman rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns, while quarterback Jack Chesnut completed 2 of 3 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed six times for 86 yards.
The Terriers’ first touchdown was set up by its defense recovering a fumble off a high snap to the New Iberia quarterback at the New Iberia 16. Coleman concluded the ensuing offensive drive with a 14-yard touchdown run with 4:30 left in the half. Sean Hebert, who went 3-for-3 on extra point attempts, converted his first of the night for a 7-0 advantage.
Vandebilt scored its second touchdown of the half when Chesnut connected with James Guidry for a 31-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left.
Vandebilt’s final score came on a Coleman 13-yard run with 7:12 left in the contest.
New Iberia’s lone touchdown came with 5:28 remaining when Shanga Charles scored on a 3-yard run, and Marshall Moore converted the extra point.
The Terriers totaled 218 yards of offense in the two 12-minute halves.
Defensively, the Terriers limited New Iberia to 91 yards of offense (55 rushing and 36 passing).
Charles led New Iberia with 11 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Houma Christian-North Iberville
Houma Christian jumped out to a 22-0 first-half lead en route to a 29-6 victory against North Iberville in the afternoon’s first game.
Micah Callais and Joseph Landry each rushed for a touchdown, while quarterback Brady Marcell threw for another to Brody Dufrene for 9 yards. Mace Charpentier returned an interception 90-plus yards for another Houma Christian score.
The Warriors opened their scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run by Landry with 5:56 remaining. Bryce Hebert turned a botched point-after attempt into a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
After recovering a fumble on North Iberville's first drive, the Warriors added to the scoreboard when Marcell connected with Dufrene on a 9-yard pass with 2:09 left in the half. Eli Delgado made the extra point for a 15-0 Houma Christian advantage.
Later in the half, Houma Christian recovered a North Iberville fumble on a bad snap and needed just three plays to score as Callais reached the end zone on a 3-yard run with no time remaining. Delgado kicked his second extra point for a 22-0 Warriors lead.
North Iberville scored its lone touchdown on its first drive of the second half as Justice Roy connected with Corey Domino on an 82-yard touchdown pass with 9:08 remaining in the contest. The two point conversion, however, was no good.
Houma Christian’s final score came on Charpentier’s long interception return with 2:28 remaining. Gunner Blanchard made the point-after attempt for the final margin.
The Warriors totaled 165 yards of offense, including 107 yards passing from Marcell. He completed 6 of 10 passes. Landry had three carries for 39 yards and one touchdown and two receptions for 34 yards, while Dufrene had two receptions for 46 yards and a score.
New Iberia-Vandebilt (Junior Varsity)
New Ibero scored one first-half touchdown and added two more in the second half for the final margin.
Jacob Breerwood had one reception for 26 yards to lead the Terriers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.