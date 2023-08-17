Vandebilt defeats Terrebonne 14-7 in scrimmage's live quarter

HOUMA — Vandebilt scored a late touchdown and held off Terrebonne’s comeback attempt to win the live quarter 14-7 in the teams’ scrimmage at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium Thursday.
With the game tied at 7, Vandebilt moved the ball 72 yards on a drive that ended with a Jaylon Coleman 4-yard run with 47.3 seconds left. Sean Hebert made the extra point for a 14-7 advantage.
Terrebonne moved the ball to the Vandebilt Catholic 35, but Owen Oliver’s pass to the end zone as time expired was incomplete.
“We did a lot of good things, and we got a lot of things we got to work on,” Vandebilt coach Tommy Minton said. “It’s a typical scrimmage. I thought we executed some things in the pass game really well. We mixed the ball up to different receivers.”
On defense, Minton said he thought his squad did well with keeping Terrebonne “off-balanced."
Terrebonne scored early in the live quarter as Jayce Johnson reached the end zone on a 7-yard run with 10:22 left in the stanza. Ryan Abadie’s extra point was good for a 7-0 advantage.
Vandebilt tied the game on its next drive when Jack Chesnut connected with Coleman for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 6:18 remaining. Hebert’s extra point tied the game at 7.
Prior to the live quarter, the teams faced off in play blocks featuring the first teams matching up as well as the second teams.
Each team scored two touchdowns during the first-team play blocks.
Terrebonne scored on a 16-yard run by Johnson, while the Tigers added a 50-yard touchdown run by Alvin Celestine Jr. Abadie made both extra points.
Vandebilt’s touchdowns came on a nice pass from Chesnut to Bryce Thibodeaux for 24 yards in the end zone and a 38-yard run by Robert Sandolph. Hebert made both extra points.
During the scrimmage’s goal-line portion, Vandebilt scored on its four attempts, while Terrebonne had one score.
Going forward in its preps, Minton said the Terriers’ inside running game needs to improve, while the defense needs to improve its tackling.
“To me what was a real bright spot is we seem to be developing some depth, because we played without three defensive starters and one offensive starter,” Minton said. “So it’s a situation where those guys stepped up, stepped in and now we’re going to build some depth for the season."
