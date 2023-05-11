SULPHUR — Vandebilt Catholic will make a return trip to the state finals after upsetting top seed St. Louis Catholic, 7-3, in the Division II Select State semifinals at McMurry Park Wednesday.
While the result was what the Terriers wanted, the wait was not as the team had to endure a four-hour delay due to inclement weather, including plenty of lightning.
Coach Chad Menard said the wait extended longer than that, though, as the team had the long bus ride from Houma to Sulphur added on earlier in the day.
“You just have to be ready when they say you’re going to play,” Menard said.
Now, the Terriers will face rival E.D. White, who defeated St. Thomas More 2-1 in the other semifinal, Saturday at 2 p.m. on Field 40.
Despite unfavorable field conditions in the outfield, the squad overcame the saturated field to play error-free baseball.
“No walks, no errors,” Menard said. “Clean as could be, and we knew coming into the game that’s our formula. That’s our plan. Not to make mistakes and let them beat us. They had six, seven, eight hits, whatever it was, but they had to string together hits and we didn’t help them with anything.”
Infielder Diego Archilla, who was part of two double plays, including a key one in the sixth inning when St. Louis had rallied to cut the Vanderbilt lead to 5-3, said the team just had to not let the conditions deter them.
“We couldn’t control it,” he said. “We just had to be palm trees is what Coach (Chris) Cryer calls it is being flexible, adapting. So we just had to come out here and play our game.”
On the mound, pitcher James Guidry earned the complete game victory.
In seven innings, he surrendered three earned runs on seven hits and struckout one.
He said he just had to let St. Louis hit the ball and his team would make the plays.
“Man, they’ve been lockdown all year, Seth (Brown) and Diego up the middle,” Guidry said.
Vanderbilt added a run in the third on an infield single by Jacob Fairchild, while a double by Ethan Robert and a single by John Wade, both in the fifth, scored a run apiece. Vanderbilt added two runs in the top of the seventh.
Fairchild led the squad with a 1-for-2 performance with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Robert was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
The loss for St. Louis snaps a 20-plus game win streak that included a victory against Vanderbilt Catholic during the season in Houma.
Now, the Terriers will turn their attention to E.D. White.
“It’s going to be a fun Saturday afternoon,” Menard said.
