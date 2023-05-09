Multiple times, Vandebilt Catholic had opportunities to score in game three of its Division II select state quarterfinal series at Teurlings Catholic, but the Terriers couldn’t capitalize.
In the sixth inning, though, that all changed.
Vandebilt Catholic (23-16) scored three runs in the top of the frame using its bunting game to erase a 1-0 deficit and held Teurlings (23-13) off the scoreboard the remainder of the contest for a 3-1 victory and a series win.
“We talk about doing what the game calls for,” Vandebilt Catholic coach Chad Menard said. “In that situation, it called for something different, so we went ahead and went with it.”
The victory came after the last two games were delayed a day due to rain and means the Terriers will return to the state semifinals for the third straight season. They will face St. Louis Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Field 40 at McMurry Park in Sulphur. It’ll be a rematch of a regular-season meeting that St. Louis won 9-1. A year ago, Vandebilt eliminated St. Louis in the semifinals on its way to a state title.
Menard said he is proud of his squad for believing and working to get back to the semifinals when many outside the team doubted them.
“These guys never stopped, and to do it against all expectations, it’s a tremendous feeling,” he said.
In Sunday’s final contest, the Terriers turned to reliever Jahyri Coleman to shut the door on the Rebels after taking the lead in the top of the sixth, and Coleman and the Vandebilt defense delivered. In two innings, he allowed just one hit and one walk.
“I just had to execute and pitch well,” Coleman said.
While Coleman joined the team late because of basketball season and didn’t have a lot of time to prepare on the mound, Menard said Coleman had talent. With depth on the mound not likely one of their strengths and the Terriers already having used a lot of their staff on the mound in the series, Menard said it was the perfect moment to use Coleman.
“He got it done, and we knew he was going to compete,” Menard said.
Starter John Wade pitched the first five innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Menard also credited Wade for sticking it out despite beginning to cramp late in his performance.
“He gutted it out and got us six more outs,” Menard said.
In the sixth innings, Julian Bourgeois started things for the Terriers’ offense with a single, while Jacob Fairchild reached base after being hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt by Wade moved the runners to second and third.
After James Guidry was intentionally walked to load the bases, Seth Brown’s sacrifice bunt scored a run to tie the game and an error on a ball hit in play by Bryson LeBlanc allowed two more runs to score for a 3-1 advantage.
In game one Sunday, Vandebilt never led as Teurlings took a 5-0 lead in the top of the third. While the Terriers cut their deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the frame, Teurlings added two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings and three more in the top of the seventh.
Offensively, Owen Gaudet led Vandebilt with a 1-for-4 performance with an RBI and a run scored. Other Vandebilt hitters were Diego Archila, 1-for-4, and Guidry, 1-for-3.
In game one Thursday, Vandebilt defeated Teurlings 8-2. The Terriers broke a 2-all tie with six unanswered runs across three innings. Vandebilt scored three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
LeBlanc finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run for Vandebilt. Other Vandebilt hitters were as follows: Guidry, 1-for-3 with two RBIs; Coleman, 1-for-2, an RBI and two runs; Bourgeois, 1-for-3, an RBI and a run; Archila, 1-for-4, an RBI and a run; and Fairchild, an RBI and a run.
CCA falls in quarterfinals
Covenant Christian Academy concluded its season May 3 as it fell in north Louisiana to top-seeded Ouachita Christian 7-0.
The No. 8-seeded Lions finish their season with a 21-13 mark, while Ouachita Christian of Monroe improves to 26-8.
Covenant Christian received a first-round playoff bye before run-ruling No. 9 Ascension Christian 15-4 in six innings in Houma.
