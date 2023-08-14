WalkOn’s Sports Bistreaux hosted its grand opening this morning at its 79th location in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Located at 908 N. Canal Blvd, locals gathered to be among the first guests of the brand new establishment.
Attendees included members of the Thibodaux High School sports teams, student bands, and local officials from the area. Nicholls State University even extended a sign of support with its mascot leading the crowd and NSU cheerleaders spurring enthusiasm for the opening.
The Lafourche Gazette would like to thank WalkOn's general manager, Von Richard, and the Thibodaux Chamber for the invite.
Enjoy the photo gallery below:
