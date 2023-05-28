Washington excelling on the baseball diamond while playing for his brother

When Nicholls State University redshirt senior standout Xane Washington puts on his jersey and heads onto the field for a game, he’s playing for more than himself or his team.
The Terrebonne High grad carries his brother Xavier with him.
Xavier Washington tore his two anterior cruciate ligaments when he was younger, and while he still played baseball in high school, he was not given the opportunity to play after high school.
“I always play for him,” Xane said.
Judging by what he’s done on the field this year, Xane has done a lot to make his older brother proud.
Washington is batting .379 this season (second best in the Southland Conference) and earned All-Southland Conference First-Team honors in the outfield and Southland Conference All-Defensive Honors in right field. Twice this season, he was named the Southland Hitter of the Week. Most recently, he earned Southland Conference All-Tournament MVP honors while the Colonels won the conference title and advanced to their first NCAA Regional since 1998. At the tournament, he batted. 429.
In addition to batting average, Washington ranks in the top-10 in the SLC in many other offensive categories, including first in on-base percentage (.550), second in hits (81) and tied for fifth in doubles (17).
He followed a solid junior season with an even better senior one in which he raised his batting average by over 0.80 points.
Nicholls coach Mike Silva said the success this year has carried over from last year when Washington stop batting from both sides of the plate and instead focused on his right-handed hitting where he excelled more. Silva attributed the success to Washington’s work after taking the advice from the coaches to focus batting right handed.
“I think that’s all you’re seeing, just an older, physical dynamic player that’s had consistency really from start to finish for us this year,” Silva said.
Washington said just simplifying things and not thinking too much about it has been key to his success.
“Just letting the preparation, practice, all the training that we go through, just letting it show,” he said.
While Nicholls will be headed to a regional site that will be announced Monday, Washington said last week prior to the SLC Tournament that regardless of what happens this season, he would remember his team and how they cared for one another.
“The chemistry on this team, I mean it’s insane,” he said. “I never thought it could be this high.”
As for professional potential, Washington has been in contact with professional scouts and completed questionnaires. While Silva said he thinks Washington can play professionally, he said because the draft is only 20 rounds instead of 40 rounds and because Washington is 23 years old, that might impact things.
“I think he’s done everything to give himself a chance, but there’s no guarantees in this thing,” Silva said.
Washington said pro baseball is definitely where he is looking towards the future.
“I never want to give this game up until I absolutely have to,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.