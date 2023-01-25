A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down last night in the Bayou Cane/Bayou Blue area.
The National Weather Service put out a report today confirming the touchdown, saying that the tornado spanned 0.19 miles and had a width of 50 yards, going from Bayou Cane to Bayou Blue.
Most of the area was under a tornado watch last night, but there were also several local warnings due to radar detected conditions highly favorable to a tornado.
But the Bayou Cane tornado was the only confirmed report of a touchdown locally.
A reader sent video of the worst of the storm hitting near his home.
See the footage below:
