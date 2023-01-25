A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down last night in the Bayou Cane/Bayou Blue area.

The National Weather Service put out a report today confirming the touchdown, saying that the tornado spanned 0.19 miles and had a width of 50 yards, going from Bayou Cane to Bayou Blue.

Most of the area was under a tornado watch last night, but there were also several local warnings due to radar detected conditions highly favorable to a tornado.

But the Bayou Cane tornado was the only confirmed report of a touchdown locally.

A reader sent video of the worst of the storm hitting near his home.

See the footage below:

tornado.jpg

