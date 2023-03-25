Following the catastrophic destruction caused by Hurricane Ida in Southern Louisiana, state-run Ida Sheltering Program worked quickly to ensure survivors had shelter. In just three weeks time they provided thousands of people with travel trailers that served as their homes for months afterwards.
Now these families have until May 31st to move out and prepare for a new beginning after such devastating losses..
The Ida Sheltering Program, not to be confused with the FEMA housing programs, provides an alternative for those in need.
These campers are tracked by Louisiana's Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness: as of March 9th they reported occupancy rates at their Terrebonne location totaling 993 households and 610 homes claiming residence in Lafourche.
With severe funding cuts in January of this year, the state stepped up to keep survivors sheltered by extending program support.
They regularly monitored those affected with caseworkers and provided extra time to search out appropriate housing solutions as they readied themselves for a more permanent living situation.
