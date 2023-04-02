Kristine Russell, Lafourche Parish District Attorney, declared Jasmine Bouvier—a Golden Meadow woman charged with two counts of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles in 2019—guilty as charged by a jury on Friday afternoon.
Upon investigation into the mistreatment of an individual under her care, authorities uncovered evidence that showed multiple physical injuries including fractures and bruises across his body. A medical evaluation showed the child victim’s injuries included a broken arm, two pelvic fractures, internal bleeding, a fractured skull, and extensive bruising along all planes of his body.
“The injuries were so severe the child struggled to move, it’s a miracle he is still alive today,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker. “At no point was medical attention sought by the defendant for the child. What she did do was put makeup on the victim and pose for ‘happy’ pictures in an attempt to disguise the torture to the child.”
The twelve-person jury deliberated for just under two hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.
Jasmine Bouvier faces up to eighty years, forty years per count, with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Chataignier continued, “I want to thank the jury for rendering a just verdict. Nothing can reverse the trauma the child suffered from his caretaker, but he will be able to grow up knowing she will never hurt another child again. At her sentencing, we will be asking the court for the maximum sentence of eighty years.”
The Honorable Rebecca Robichaux, who presided over the four-day trial, ordered that Bouvier be remanded into law enforcement custody pending her formal sentencing date of May 23rd, 2023.
