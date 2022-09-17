E. D. White Principal, Michelle Chiasson, announced recently that Senior, Trinity Robichaux, has been named a Semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Robichaux entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program as a Junior by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The 2021 qualifying test was taken by over 1.3 million students from more than 19,000 schools nationwide.
The pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U. S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Robichaux has the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2023 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join nearly 368,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.
