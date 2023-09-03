Get ready to dive into the excitement of Week 1 in High School Varsity Football! The Friday night showdowns brought the heat, and we've got the scores hot off the press.
Week 1 of 9:
Central Lafourche, 0 vs John Curtis, 51
South Lafourche, 26 vs St. Edmund, 14
Lutcher, 23 vs Thibodaux, 0
E.D. White, 52 vs Vandebilt Catholic, 14
Terrebonne, 4 vs South Terrebonne, 7
Lafayette, 49 vs H.L. Bourgeois, 8
Houma Christian, 42 vs Highland Baptist, 7
Destrehan, 48 vs Bonnabel, 7
Newman, 41 vs Hahnville, 21
East St. John, 41 vs St. James, 40
Assumption, 36 vs Donaldsonville, 0
Morgan City, 27 vs Berwick, 22
Patrick Taylor, 35 vs Ellender, 7 (Thursday night)
Central Catholic, 41 vs Central Private, 6 (Thursday night)
CCA, 50 vs Thrive Academy, 0 (Thursday night)
