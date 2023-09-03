Friday Night Showdown Logo

Get ready to dive into the excitement of Week 1 in High School Varsity Football! The Friday night showdowns brought the heat, and we've got the scores hot off the press.

Week 1 of 9:

Central Lafourche, 0 vs John Curtis, 51

South Lafourche, 26 vs St. Edmund, 14

Lutcher, 23 vs Thibodaux, 0

E.D. White, 52 vs Vandebilt Catholic, 14

Terrebonne, 4 vs South Terrebonne, 7

Lafayette, 49 vs H.L. Bourgeois, 8

Houma Christian, 42 vs Highland Baptist, 7

Destrehan, 48 vs Bonnabel, 7

Newman, 41 vs Hahnville, 21

East St. John, 41 vs St. James, 40

Assumption, 36 vs Donaldsonville, 0

Morgan City, 27 vs Berwick, 22

Patrick Taylor, 35 vs Ellender, 7 (Thursday night)

Central Catholic, 41 vs Central Private, 6 (Thursday night)

CCA, 50 vs Thrive Academy, 0 (Thursday night)

