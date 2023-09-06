Brad Weimer Photography23.JPG

Central Lafourche High School Trojans Volleyball team played against the South Lafourche High School Tarpons on September 5 at SL.

The Trojans pulled a win over the Tarpons in the Varsity game.

Kourtney Duet made 6 kills and 2 aces

Valeria Galicia had 15 assists and 14 digs

Caitlyn Loupe had 6 kills and 9 digs

See photos of the game below:

Photos by BRAD WEIMER

