Central Lafourche High School Trojans Volleyball team played against the South Lafourche High School Tarpons on September 5 at SL.
The Trojans pulled a win over the Tarpons in the Varsity game.
Kourtney Duet made 6 kills and 2 aces
Valeria Galicia had 15 assists and 14 digs
See photos of the game below:
Photos by BRAD WEIMER
