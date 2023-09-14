Brad Weimer Photography70.JPG

On Wednesday, the Lockport Middle Pirates faced off against the EDW Catholic Middle Cardinals in Thibodaux

Despite an early conclusion due to inclement weather, the Cardinals clinched victory with a final score of 7-6 over the Pirates

See photos of the game below:

Photos by BRAD WEIMER

Brad Weimer Photography71.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography72.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography73.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography74.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography75.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography76.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography77.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography78.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography79.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography80.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography81.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography82.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography83.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography84.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography85.JPG

