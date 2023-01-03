The Lafourche Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year is a Physical Education teacher and coach who said that he takes pride in working hard to positively impact the lives of the students he works with each day.
LCO Middle School teacher Keagan Polkey is in his 4th year at LCO and is in his 7th year as a teacher in the Lafourche Parish School System. Polkey was recently named the parish’s Middle School Teacher of the Year — an honor that he said he doesn’t take for granted.
“It’s one of those feelings that stick with you a while,” Polkey said. “There’s emotions that run high when thinking or speaking on the high honor of representing the whole parish at the middle school level. I’m extremely grateful to be recognized by my school and the parish.”
Polkey said he loves what he does and said that the teaching profession has been so fulfilling to him throughout his career.
He started his teaching career at South Lafourche High School 7 years ago. After 3 years as a Tarpon, Polkey then made the transition to LCO where he’s been for the past 4 years. In addition to being a PE teacher, Polkey is also LCO’s Athletic Director, head football coach and head boys’ basketball coach.
Students on campus enjoy being around Polkey, according to colleagues who applaud the teacher for his hard work and dedication to his craft.
Polkey said his source of motivation each day comes from the love he has for his profession and also from the great leaders and mentors he had growing up in our community.
Polkey has been a Tarpon and Bulldog in the classroom, but also throughout his life. Before getting into teaching, he was a student-athlete at both schools, growing up down the bayou and playing multiple sports.
“I’m motivated to be the best leader by just loving what I do daily,” Polkey said. “I truly love what I do. I think developing a work ethic that I have learned from the men and women around me growing up like my grandpa, mom, dad and people I have worked for like (South Lafourche AD) Brian Callais and (LCO Principal) Celeste Breaux have helped my growth as a leader. And my support system from my wife and kids allow me to continue to put in the time and effort to do my best at being a leader daily.”
When asked what the favorite part of his job is, Polkey paused for a minute, then said that it was working with the kids.
The teacher said there is nothing more fulfilling than reaching out to a kid and making an impact on them and serving as a role model for them throughout a critical point in their personal development.
As a coach, Polkey has often been applauded by parents for being willing to go above and beyond to help student-athletes grow and develop. He applies that same diligence towards the students he works with as a PE teacher.
“That’s a hard one,” Polkey said when asked about the best part of his job. “I think the challenge of impacting each of the lives of the people I come in contact with positively — students or teachers both. I love the opportunity to build confidence in an individual.”
Polkey said he’s humbled to earn the honor, but added that his successes are possible because of the amazing team around him at LCO.
Polkey said he’s grateful to work with amazing people and he thinks that LCO is one of the best middle schools in the state because of that team that’s been built at the small community school.
“It is special,” Polkey said of LCO. “That’s the credit to the culture our administration team has built each year. The leadership team, teachers and students make the school a great one. I think God placed me in this position for many different reasons. I am just enjoying each second of the journey that I am on.”
