The high school football season is now officially less than 1 month away and local teams are busy sharpening their skills with the season right around the corner.
Local teams have officially opened fall camp with South Lafourche, Central Lafourche and Thibodaux opening up camp on Monday. E.D. White opened up last week and was afforded a few extra days of practices because they bypassed spring practices.
Coaches said camp is an exciting time, but also conceded that it’s a mad dash to the regular season, which begins Sept. 1 for most teams around the state.
All 4 Lafourche schools open with a challenge.
South Lafourche opens at St. Edmund; Central Lafourche faces John Curtis; Thibodaux will battle Lutcher and E.D. White will face traditional rival Vandebilt Catholic.
“It’s a fun time of the year,” South Lafourche coach BJ Young said. “Everybody is 0-0 again and everybody is excited and has high expectations. We’re ready to get to work. The kids have worked hard and have busted their tails all summer. They’re ready to get after it.”
In Lafourche, just one local team is coming off of a playoff season: E.D. White.
The Cardinals got a head start on camp last week due to opting out of spring practices.
Cardinals coach Kyle Lasseigne said he is super excited about this year’s team, but said he knows there’s work to be done to get ready for the season. The Cardinals return several offensive players, but just 3 defensive starters. Piecing the defense back together again is something Lasseigne said he’s excited about doing in camp.
“There’s going to be a lot of competition — guys competing for spots,” he said. “And that’s what you like to see because I think that kind of thing makes everybody better. We’re confident with the group we have. We like those kids. We just are ready to get out there and see who steps up.”
For South Lafourche, the story of the year is going to be youth. The Tarpons are going to have several 10th graders playing big roles this fall, and even some freshmen are slotted to see action.
But Young said the Tarpons also have a tight-knit core group of senior leaders who are going to help the team build on a 2-8 year in 2022.
That group is led by quarterback Carson Orgeron, who should be among the best players in our area.
“That’s a special talent right there,” Young said. “That’s the kind that you only get in your program every few years. You don’t get one like that every year. He’s a great player, a great competitor and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the fall.”
Just up the bayou from Galliano, Central Lafourche is working hard to also try and improve on last year’s 2-8 campaign.
The Trojans have bigger numbers than in years past, but like the Tarpons, they still have a lot of youth.
Second year coach Shelly Vedros said he’s been working the halls hard and he’s satisfied with the amount of kids the Trojans have. But perhaps the biggest addition that the Trojans made in the offseason was adding veteran coach Chris Dugas to the coaching staff as offensive coordinator. Dugas was the head coach at Thibodaux for several seasons and prior to that was a successful offensive coordinator at Terrebonne.
Dugas said earlier this offseason that he likes his weapons — albeit a young group. But Vedros said his kids are always going to compete and give it their all.
“We have a group that’s going to give you everything they have,” he said. “And as a coach, there’s nothing more you can ask for from them than that. We’re young. But the kids are eager and we’re going to keep working hard and getting better.”
At Thibodaux High, it’s a year of transition with Drey Trosclair leading the team into the season. Trosclair is a local and an E.D. White graduate, but he’s new to the area after serving as the head coach at Plaquemine High last year.
Trosclair said the Tigers are going to be young — especially at their skill positions, but he added that he’s super excited about the energy his team is bringing. Thibodaux had an up-tempo, fast-paced set of spring practices and the coach was pleased.
“The kids have been tremendous,” he said. “They’re working so hard and they’re getting after it. It’s been extremely great to see.”
Local teams will practice this week and most of next before hosting scrimmages the week of the 18th, then jamborees the week after.
“It’s that time,” Lasseigne said. “Friday night football is almost here.”
