Today at Central Lafourche High School, WWLTV and Great Day Louisiana joined forces to host an exciting pep rally in anticipation of the "Battle on the Bayou" between the Central Lafourche Trojans and the South Lafourche Tarpons tonight at 7 PM.
During the event, the spirit was in full swing as both school bands, dance teams, and cheerleaders came together to perform, uniting the student sections of both schools in a display of fervent school pride.
See our photo gallery by student photographer Claire Arabie:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.