SLHS CC

The Thibodaux High School Cross Country Meet was hosted this weekend with teams  from all around the area and beyond turning out to enjoy the day. Several local teams and competitors had success during the meet.

See our photo gallery below by SLHS student photographer Claire Arabie:

IMG_7905.jpg
IMG_7908.jpg
IMG_7967.jpg
IMG_7994.jpg
IMG_7997.jpg
IMG_8015.jpg
IMG_8021.jpg
IMG_8029.jpg
IMG_8045.jpg
IMG_8129.jpg

Kevin Gisclair place 8th and Joshua Guidry place 3rd in the 5000-meter run. 
IMG_8224.jpg
IMG_8251.jpg
IMG_8324.jpg
IMG_8340.jpg
IMG_8344.jpg
IMG_8345.jpg
IMG_8346.jpg
IMG_8348.jpg
IMG_8351.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments