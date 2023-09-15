THS Pep Rally

Tonight at 7 PM, Thibodaux High School's football team faces off against Saint James High School.

Earlier in the day, Thibodaux High had a dress-down theme: "Country vs. Country Club."

The school day built up to a pep rally. It began with a spirited cheer to welcome the football team onto the scene. Following that, there was a skit featuring teachers and the cheerleading team.

The pep rally didn't stop there; the cross country team was introduced, and grade-level games was also played.

To conclude the event, everyone joined in singing the alma mater, leaving the pep rally in high spirits for tonight's game.

View our photo gallery by student photographer, Natali Barnes:

IMG_1872.JPG
IMG_1874.JPG
IMG_1887.JPG
IMG_1889.JPG
IMG_1902.JPG
IMG_1912.JPG
IMG_1916.JPG
IMG_1933.JPG
IMG_1949.JPG
IMG_1951.JPG
IMG_1953.JPG
IMG_1957.JPG
IMG_1960.JPG
IMG_1962.JPG
IMG_1965.JPG

Recommended for you

Load comments