Tonight at 7 PM, Thibodaux High School's football team faces off against Saint James High School.
Earlier in the day, Thibodaux High had a dress-down theme: "Country vs. Country Club."
The school day built up to a pep rally. It began with a spirited cheer to welcome the football team onto the scene. Following that, there was a skit featuring teachers and the cheerleading team.
The pep rally didn't stop there; the cross country team was introduced, and grade-level games was also played.
To conclude the event, everyone joined in singing the alma mater, leaving the pep rally in high spirits for tonight's game.
View our photo gallery by student photographer, Natali Barnes:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.