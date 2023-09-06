Swimmer

The high school swim season kicked off with a splash on September 5, as local high school meets at various pools to start the swim season.

The events were a thrilling showcase of young talent. The swimmers displayed incredible dedication and teamwork, setting the stage for an exciting season.

South Lafourche High School, Central Lafourche High School, and Ellender Memorial competed at the Cut Off Youth Center. Below are the results and scores for this match:

Download PDF COYC Pool-Week1

Terrebonne HS, South Terrebonne HS, Vanderbilt Catholic, H. L. Bourgeois and Houma Christian competed at the Bayou Blue Pool. Below are the results and scores for this match:

Download PDF Bayou Blue Pool- Week1

Berwick HS, Thibodaux High School, Centerville HS, Central Catholic, and Patterson HS, competed at the Morgan City Pool. Below are the results and scores for this match:

Download PDF Morgan City Pool-Week1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments