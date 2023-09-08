South Lafourche High School students sported the "Bleed Blue" theme today, showing their support as the Tarpons prepare to take on the Thibodaux High School Tigers this evening at their own school grounds. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm.
See our photo gallery from SLHS student photographer Claire Arabie:
