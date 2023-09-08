IMG_0462.jpeg

South Lafourche High School students sported the "Bleed Blue" theme today, showing their support as the Tarpons prepare to take on the Thibodaux High School Tigers this evening at their own school grounds. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm.

See our photo gallery from SLHS student photographer Claire Arabie:

IMG_0481.jpeg
IMG_0495.jpeg
IMG_0457.jpeg
IMG_0460.jpeg
IMG_0468.jpeg
IMG_0478.jpeg
IMG_0491.jpeg
IMG_0498.jpeg
IMG_0500.jpeg
IMG_0486.jpeg
IMG_0493.jpeg

