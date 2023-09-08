IMG_0515.jpeg

Since 2019, South Lafourche High School had not hosted a pep rally in their gymnasium. However, today the students got to partake in their  pep rally within the Tarpon Tank. The pep rally featured performances by The Pride of South Lafourche band, the Royals dance team, the SLHS cheerleaders, and the Tarponettes, all aimed at building excitement for the upcoming football game against Thibodaux High tonight.

View our photo gallery from student photographer Claire Arabie below:

IMG_0521.jpeg
IMG_0523.jpeg
IMG_0529.jpeg
IMG_0532.jpeg
IMG_0538.jpeg
IMG_0545.jpeg
IMG_0555.jpeg
IMG_0563.jpeg
IMG_0573.jpeg
IMG_0576.jpeg
IMG_0595.jpeg
IMG_0631.jpeg
IMG_0660.jpeg
IMG_0663.jpeg
IMG_0671.jpeg
IMG_0683.jpeg
IMG_0697.jpeg
IMG_0703.jpeg
IMG_0742.jpeg
IMG_0791.jpeg
IMG_0825.jpeg
IMG_0847.jpeg
IMG_0891.jpeg
IMG_0916.jpeg
IMG_1031.jpeg
IMG_1123.jpeg
IMG_1141.jpeg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments