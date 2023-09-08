Since 2019, South Lafourche High School had not hosted a pep rally in their gymnasium. However, today the students got to partake in their pep rally within the Tarpon Tank. The pep rally featured performances by The Pride of South Lafourche band, the Royals dance team, the SLHS cheerleaders, and the Tarponettes, all aimed at building excitement for the upcoming football game against Thibodaux High tonight.
View our photo gallery from student photographer Claire Arabie below:
