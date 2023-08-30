Brad Weimer Photography40.JPG

E.D. White's Volleyball teams secured a triumphant sweep against Central Catholic last night, clinching all three games.

The Varsity, JV, and Freshman squads triumphed with scores of 3-0, 2-0, and 2-0, respectively.

See the photos of the Freshman team below:

Photos By BRAD WEIMER

Brad Weimer Photography41.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography42.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography43.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography44.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography45.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography46.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography47.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography48.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography49.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography50.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography51.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography52.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography53.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography54.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography55.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography56.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography57.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography58.JPG

