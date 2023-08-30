Brad Weimer Photography23.JPG

E.D. White's Volleyball teams secured a triumphant sweep against Central Catholic last night, clinching all three games.

The Varsity, JV, and Freshman squads triumphed with scores of 3-0, 2-0, and 2-0, respectively.

See the photos of the JV team below:

Photos By BRAD WEIMER

Brad Weimer Photography21.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography22.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography24.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography25.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography26.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography27.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography28.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography29.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography30.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography31.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography32.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography33.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography34.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography35.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography36.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography37.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography38.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography39.JPG

