In a great matchup on Wednesday night, the ED White Cardinals JV Football team dominated on the field against the Vandebilt Terriers, emerging victorious with a score of 38-6.

The Cardinals showcased a well-rounded offensive strategy, skillfully blending both passing and running plays to secure their dominant win.

See photos of the game below:

Photos by BRAD WEIMER/ Contributing Photographer

