In a great matchup on Wednesday night, the ED White Cardinals JV Football team dominated on the field against the Vandebilt Terriers, emerging victorious with a score of 38-6.
The Cardinals showcased a well-rounded offensive strategy, skillfully blending both passing and running plays to secure their dominant win.
See photos of the game below:
Photos by BRAD WEIMER/ Contributing Photographer
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.