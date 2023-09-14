The 7-9 year old flag football teams clashed in an exciting match on a sunny Wednesday afternoon. La Casa Del Sol and Lynn's Interiors battled to a thrilling 12-12 tie, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats!
Check out the gallery below
Photos by BRAD WEIMER
