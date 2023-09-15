After a 1 hour lightning delay, Raceland Middle School opened their season with a flurry, scoring a 28-0 win against Golden Meadow in the season opening game for both teams. The Cubs got the ball first and drove down the field and scored, setting the tempo for the night.
Raceland was led by Ajaylon Howard who had multiple touchdowns and was excellent in the win.
See photos below:
Photos by CLAIRE ARABIE
