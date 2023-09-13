In an exciting varsity volleyball match, Notre Dame visited E.D. White's Gym, where both teams battled it out over five intense sets. The scores for each set were as follows: EDW 25-19, Notre Dame took the second set with a score of 17-25, the third set was close with EDW losing 23-25, and they bounced back strongly to secure the fourth set with a score of 25-11, and finally, they clinched the victory in the fifth set with a score of 15-11.

E.D. White's standout performers included Emory Freret, with an impressive 13 kills, while Kiley Johnson and Brightyn Ratcliff contributed 11 kills each.

Kiley Johnson displayed her defensive prowess with three blocks, and Emory Freret added two blocks to the team's defensive efforts. Olivia Besson had an outstanding 23 digs, while Ellie Landry provided crucial support with 14 digs.

The team's assists were distributed, with Karsyn Breaux recording 22 assists and Katherine Harrison contributing 16 assists to facilitate the team's success. It was a well-fought match that showcased the skill and determination of both teams.

Brad Weimer Photography32.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography33.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography34.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography36.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography37.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography38.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography39.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography40.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography41.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography42.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography43.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography44.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography45.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography46.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography47.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography48.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography49.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography50.JPG

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments