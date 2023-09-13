In an exciting varsity volleyball match, Notre Dame visited E.D. White's Gym, where both teams battled it out over five intense sets. The scores for each set were as follows: EDW 25-19, Notre Dame took the second set with a score of 17-25, the third set was close with EDW losing 23-25, and they bounced back strongly to secure the fourth set with a score of 25-11, and finally, they clinched the victory in the fifth set with a score of 15-11.
E.D. White's standout performers included Emory Freret, with an impressive 13 kills, while Kiley Johnson and Brightyn Ratcliff contributed 11 kills each.
Kiley Johnson displayed her defensive prowess with three blocks, and Emory Freret added two blocks to the team's defensive efforts. Olivia Besson had an outstanding 23 digs, while Ellie Landry provided crucial support with 14 digs.
The team's assists were distributed, with Karsyn Breaux recording 22 assists and Katherine Harrison contributing 16 assists to facilitate the team's success. It was a well-fought match that showcased the skill and determination of both teams.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.