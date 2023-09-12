SLHS Volleyball

Last night, JV volleyball team of the Lady Tarpons faced off against Houma Christian and secured a two-set victory.

See the photo gallery from student photographer Claire Arabie:

IMG_5315.jpeg
IMG_5316.jpeg
IMG_5317.jpeg
IMG_5332.jpeg
IMG_5340.jpeg
IMG_5342.jpeg
IMG_5352.jpeg
IMG_5381.jpeg
IMG_5382.jpeg
IMG_5384.jpeg
IMG_5388.jpeg
IMG_5389.jpeg
IMG_5393.jpeg
IMG_5396.jpeg
IMG_5417.jpeg
IMG_5428.jpeg
IMG_5429.jpeg

