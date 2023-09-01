SLHS

South Lafourche High School students showcased their school spirit today, kicking off the day with a pep rally to build excitement for the upcoming game against St. Edmund. The theme of the day was "Heroes vs. Villains," and students dressed up as their favorite characters.

See our photo gallery below by student photographer Claire Arabie:

SLHS
SLHS
SLHS
SLHS
SLHS
SLHS
SLHS
SLHS
SLHS
SLHS

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments