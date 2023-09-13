THS

The Thibodaux JV Volleyball team faced a challenging start against Berwick, losing the initial two sets with scores of 13-25 and 11-25.

See the photo gallery below by Natali Barnes:

IMG_1184.JPG
IMG_1206.JPG
IMG_1223.JPG
IMG_1303.JPG
IMG_1355.JPG
IMG_1387.JPG
IMG_1396.JPG
IMG_1419.JPG
IMG_1442.JPG
IMG_1451.JPG
IMG_1452.JPG

Recommended for you

Load comments