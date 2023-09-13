Latest News
- Lafourche Parish Arrest Report: September 13, 2023
- Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Launches October 2 for Eligible Homeowners Insured by Louisiana Citizens
- Lockport Carnival Club Presents 2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch and Chili Cookoff Extravaganza
- GALLERY: Flag Football at Peltier Park
- Police looking for suspect who vandalized Jesus statue at local school
- Great Day Louisiana to broadcast local Pep Rally
- LCO earns season-opening win over Sixth Ward
- Louisiana FCU Announces Community Shred Day in Thibodaux
Lafourche Gazette Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.