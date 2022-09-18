Amik Robertson.jpg

Thibodaux native Amik Robertson got his first-career interception this afternoon while facing the Arizona Cardinals.

The Thibodaux High School graduate and former Louisiana Tech standout is with the Las Vegas Raiders – the team he's played with since coming into the NFL.

This afternoon, he jumped in front of a pass from Kyler Murray and made the pick for the Raiders, piling more momentum onto the team's sidelines after a strong start.

Robertson was overlooked coming out of Thibodaux because of his lack of size. He stands just 5-foot-9. But he's overcome his size disadvantage throughout his career with elite speed, athleticism and the ability to find the football.

See Robertson's pick below:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments