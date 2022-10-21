7C2AC14F-3886-4554-B4E4-584C77999CBF.jpeg

The following are Week 8 scores from the Bayou Region:

Thibodaux 40, Central Lafourche 21

East St. John 35, Terrebonne 12

Hahnville 51, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Vandebilt 64, Ellender 38

St. Louis 38, South Lafourche 6

South Terrebonne 49, Morgan City 7

E.D. White 45, Berwick 21

Lutcher 21, Assumption 13

Ascension Catholic 60, CCA 7

—-

Houma Christian will face Jefferson Rise Charter tomorrow.

