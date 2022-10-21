The following are Week 8 scores from the Bayou Region:
Thibodaux 40, Central Lafourche 21
East St. John 35, Terrebonne 12
Hahnville 51, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Vandebilt 64, Ellender 38
St. Louis 38, South Lafourche 6
South Terrebonne 49, Morgan City 7
E.D. White 45, Berwick 21
Lutcher 21, Assumption 13
Ascension Catholic 60, CCA 7
—-
Houma Christian will face Jefferson Rise Charter tomorrow.
