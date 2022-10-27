NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One person died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana's coast, and two survivors were reported in critical condition, authorities said Thursday.
The crash was reported Wednesday evening south of Morgan City. An oil rig crew boat spotted the two survivors in a raft and a Coast Guard Jayhawk MH60 helicopter crew airlifted them from the site.
“We’re grateful we were able to save two crewmembers but saddened from the loss of the third,” Lt. Cmdr. Sean DiGeorge, a Coast Guard District Eight search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a news release.
The operator of the helicopter was listed as Westwind Helicopter Inc., which serves the offshore energy industry.
The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the crash of the helicopter, a Bell 407, according to spokeswoman Sarah Sulick.
