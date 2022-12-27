A 3-vehicle wreck near the Leeville Toll Bridge killed 2 yesterday, and authorities are saying speed was a factor in the crash.
Just before 4 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troopers were called to the crash, which stopped traffic on the highway for hours and caused massive commute time delays.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by Archie Duet, 43, was traveling south on La. Highway 1 at a high rate of speed. For reasons under investigation, the Chevy crossed the center line and side-swiped a northbound 2018 Mack dump truck.
The Chevy then struck a northbound Honda Accord, driven by Guy Dupierre head-on. Dupierre was traveling behind the Mack.
Duet suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Dupierre was pronounced dead at the scene. Both are from Cut Off.
The driver of the Mack was uninjured. Everyone was properly restrained at the time of the crash.
A toxicology sample was collected from both Duet and Dupierre and submitted for analysis.
The driver of the Mack was not suspected of impairment and passed a breath test.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troop C has investigated 48 fatal crashes in 2022, resulting in 53 deaths.
