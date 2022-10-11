Local children will get a taste of Halloween a couple weeks early this Friday in Golden Meadow.
The Town of Golden Meadow’s 2nd Annual Spooktacular Trunk of Treat will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Oakridge Park — an event for local children who want to get in the Halloween spirit.
Event organizer Laci Latiolais said the event started in 2020, but was canceled in 2021 by Ida. After the success of the first year, it was decided to bring it back in 2022 and hopes are that it will be a big success after a strong first run.
“Our first year was such a huge success,” she said. “It was much bigger than we even thought. We estimated about 1,200-1,500 people came out.”
And this year’s event will be great, too.
Latiolais said the event is free of charge and there will be free hot dogs, chili, chips, drinks and cake for those who attend.
The event will feature fun throughout the night, including a movie, a haunted hay ride in the park’s trees, a pumpkin patch in the field and, of course, the trunk or treat where local kids will be able to pass from car to car and fill up their baskets with Halloween candy.
Latiolais said about 40 cars have already registered to hand out candy and awards will be handed out for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd best decorated vehicles and also the best children’s costumes.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Those attending are asked to enter from the south side of the park by the little baseball field.
Parking will be around the pool area and the boat launch. Parking in the fields or in the trees will not be allowed.
A supply drop will also take place during the event for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida.
