PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform.
The Coast Guard said one of the three had back injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell 206 helicopter crashed around 8:30 a.m.
The Coast Guard said Rotorcraft Leasing Company reported that a company helicopter with three people aboard had gone down in the Gulf. Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from oil platforms.
The Coast Guard said the three occupants of the helicopter were found on a life raft about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of the Louisiana coast in Terrebonne Bay. Coast Guard aircraft from New Orleans brought all three back to land, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide updates.
