A lottery ticket worth more than $100,000 was sold recently in Houma.
Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced yesterday that an Easy 5 ticket was sold at Nocko's Inc., on Grand Caillou Road in Houma.
The ticket is a jackpot winning ticket, matching all 5 numbers. It is worth $131,323 to whomever owns the ticket for the drawing, which took place on Saturday.
To claim your prize, visit www.LouisianaLottery.com. The person who owns the winning ticket will have to prove that they own the ticket and that it's in their possession.
The prize winner has 180 days from the night of the drawing to claim his/her prize.
