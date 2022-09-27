LPSO

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux.

Narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole during a compliance check for Ryan Lirette, 55.

When agents arrived, they encountered several people and discovered drugs in the residence. Agents then obtained a search warrant for the residence and found heroin and meth inside.

In all, 8 people were arrested, including Lirette, who was charged with maintaining a structure for narcotics use. Jeremy Frederick, 43, of Amaudville and Kathryn Gibson, 46, of Breaux Bridge, were also arrested for possession of heroin.

Five others were arrested and charged with possession fo meth.

They are:

-Jennifer Fessler, 28, of Choctaw

-Taylor Lachney, 29, of Thibodaux

-Arabella Leray, 22, of Thibodaux

-James Gueho, 39, of Thibodaux

-Todd Broussard, 33, of Houma

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity directly to Narcotics Section Commander Lt. Derek Champagne. He can be reached at (985) 532-4365 or Derek-champagne@lpso.net.

