A local artist has made a donation to the Bayou Country Children's Museum.
Artist Sabina Miller made the donation to the local museum after Acadian Appraisals, located at 739 Bayou Road in Thibodaux, recently purchased pirogue art from the local art. She, in turn, donated the proceeds to the local museum.
Miller is a brilliant artist who has a love for our area, which is showcased in her work. With a major focus on the Bayou, she crafts small pirogues that display the lively land and water animals and the beautiful birds of the Southern skies.
With each piece is a 'Sothern Haiku' poem.
To inquire about her work, contact Miller at (504) 444-1814.
The Bayou Country Children's Museum said it is grateful to community leaders like Acadian Appraisals and Sabina Miller who both see value in our Cajun heritage and who support the museum's mission to act as a gateway of knowledge that educates area children and their families while also promoting the unique cultures of South Louisiana through entertaining, educational and interactive experiences that enrich the lives of all those who visit.
