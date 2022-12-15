image.png
COURTESY

A local artist has made a donation to the Bayou Country Children's Museum.

Artist Sabina Miller made the donation to the local museum after Acadian Appraisals, located at 739 Bayou Road in Thibodaux, recently purchased pirogue art from the local art. She, in turn, donated the proceeds to the local museum.

Miller is a brilliant artist who has a love for our area, which is showcased in her work. With a major focus on the Bayou, she crafts small pirogues that display the lively land and water animals and the beautiful birds of the Southern skies.

With each piece is a 'Sothern Haiku' poem.

To inquire about her work, contact Miller at (504) 444-1814.

The Bayou Country Children's Museum said it is grateful to community leaders like Acadian Appraisals and Sabina Miller who both see value in our Cajun heritage and who support the museum's mission to act as a gateway of knowledge that educates area children and their families while also promoting the unique cultures of South Louisiana through entertaining, educational and interactive experiences that enrich the lives of all those who visit.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments