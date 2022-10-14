Tropical Storm Karl is moving inland in Central America later today, making the tropics quiet again as we approach the middle of October.
Of greater attention locally is the first real cold front of the season, which will give us autumn-like temperatures in the day with a little taste of winter when the sun goes down.
We will be warmer than normal this weekend with temperatures in the 80s. But late Monday, a cold front will drop into our area, which will drop those high temperatures from the 80s and into the mid-60s for the middle part of next week. In addition to the highs, the low temperatures will also be chilly, dropping into the mid-40s on the south shore with some upper 30s on the northshore.
The cold air will last until next weekend when temperatures will climb back to the upper 70s, then 80s.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.