The Thibodaux Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man for attempted murder.
On Monday afternoon, Chief Bryan Zeringue said that officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street and Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near that intersection. The suspect was taken to Thibodaux Regional and then was later moved to University Medical Center via an Air Med where the suspect remains in stable condition.
That night, Thibodaux Police's detectives processed the scene for evidence and started working around the clock on the investigation. Through that work, they developed Danamonte Fulwiley, 18, as a suspect. At that time, Thibodaux Police then obtained a warrant for the suspect's arrest, while sending a release pleading for public help in locating the suspect.
On November 30, Fulwiley was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit started outside of the Thibodaux City Limits in Lafourche Parish, but ended in Terrebonne Parish.
Thibodaux Police Department detectives and Narcotics Division officers were assisted in the pursuit and investigation by members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.
The investigation led to surveillance being conducted on a residence in Lafourche where authorities learned Fulwiley was located.
After hours of surveillance, the agencies learned that the suspect entered the passenger seat of a vehicle, which prompted a traffic stop.
The vehicle was operated by Leilani Turnage, and he refused to stop, leading police in pursuit into Terrebonne Parish. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and both Fulwiley and Turnage were taken into custody.
Fulwiley is charged with 1 count of attempted second-degree murder. Turnage is charged stemming from his involvement in the pursuit.
The incident is still under investigation and investigators are not ruling out further arrests. Motive is being withheld at this time in an attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation.
If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, they're asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
